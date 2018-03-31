Damian Lillard’s Newborn Baby Already Has an Impressive Adidas Shoe Collection

NBA star Damian Lillard’s newborn son already has an extensive shoe collection — thanks to Adidas.

Lillard’s first child, a son named Damian Jr., was born early Thursday morning — and Adidas Basketball made sure Dame Jr. will be dressed in style. Lillard — who is sponsored by Adidas and has his own signature shoe with the brand — shared an Instagram shot of colorful, pint-sized footwear created by the brand.

My boy gone represent. #TeamLillard A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on Mar 30, 2018 at 10:58pm PDT

In addition to shoes, Dame Jr. also has an assortment of T-shirts, diapers and baby bottles representing his father’s brand.

Lillard took to social media to post an image of his son at the hospital, sharing a picture of Dame Jr. at the hospital.

Dame Jr. 🙏🏽 A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on Mar 29, 2018 at 7:35am PDT

After heading to the hospital to witness the birth of his son, Lillard returned to the Portland Trailblazers Friday night, speaking with reporters about the whirlwind experience.

“I don’t think there’s really any way to describe it. It’s a different level, different type, of excitement. It was my son looking in my eyes. It was different. I’ve never felt anything like that,” Lillard told Oregon Live.

The Trailblazers also congratulated Lillard on his baby’s birth, tweeting pictures of the baby’s shoe collection in the locker room. While most of the styles shown were baby booties, Dame Jr. has his own pair of Lillard’s signature shoe waiting for him when he gets a little bigger.

Related News Bryce Harper Scores With Supreme x Louis Vuitton Custom Cleats for Opening Day Adidas Skateboarding and Brooks Brothers Team Up on Luxe Suits and Classy Shoes Built for Skating

Baby Dame Jr. gonna be the swag champ of the nursery @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/0pItBj7tm9 — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 30, 2018

Want more?

Adidas Reveals Its Fourth Signature Basketball Shoe for NBA Star Damian Lillard

Is Adidas Going Into the Roller Skate Business? NBA Star Damian Lillard Debuts Sneakers on Wheels

Adidas Makes NBA All-Star Sneakers for James Harden, Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose