Is Drake Leaving Jordan Brand for Adidas?

With Drake being spotted wearing Adidas sneakers for weeks now, rumors have been swirling about the rap superstar leaving his longtime sponsor Jordan Brand for the Three Stripes. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but this upcoming Air Jordan 4 release may be the proof that Drake’s move to Adidas is imminent.

The upcoming “Raptors” Air Jordan 4 (scheduled to release in May) has been previewed across the Internet for some time, and most collectors have just assumed the black, purple, and bright red combination was inspired by an original Air Jordan 7 colorway in the same palette.

But now an early sample of the Air Jordan 4 in question has been revealed with Drake’s signature on the tongue logo instead of the black leather tag on the retail version, which seems to make it apparent that the colorway was originally designed as an ode to his beloved Toronto Raptors.

A Raptors colorway of the Air Jordan 4 by Drake certainly makes sense, especially considering the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 colorway has been said to be inspired by his native Houston’s (now defunct) NFL team the Oilers. It looks like the original plan may have been to have both rappers design an Air Jordan 4 colorway inspired by one of their hometown pro sports teams.

Does Jordan Brand switching the tongue tag of the upcoming retail version of the Air Jordan 4 “Raptors” prove that Drake is headed to Adidas? Nothing has been confirmed yet, but all the clues seem to point to yes. Stay tuned for further developments in the Drake to Adidas story.