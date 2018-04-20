This Air Jordan Returns Today in Original Form for First Time in 23 Years

After almost 23 years, an original Air Jordan returns in its true form for the first time ever.

The Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” is back on shelves today — more than two decades after Michael Jordan wore them in the 1995 NBA Playoffs.

Michael Jordan wearing original Air Jordan 10 "Shadow" in 1995 CREDIT: BARRY JARVINEN/AP/REX/Shuttersto

Upon his return to the NBA in 1995 after his first retirement, Jordan wore the Air Jordan 10 “Chicago” in white, black and red followed by another pair in a black and dark grey colorway when the playoffs began for Chicago’s opening round series against the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan would soon debut the iconic Air Jordan 11 in the Bulls’s second round match-up versus the Orlando Magic, leaving the “Shadow” Air Jordan 10 with a brief but important place in Air Jordan sneaker history.

The “Shadow” colorway has returned once before within the Air Jordan Countdown Pack collection in 2008, but this is the first time it returns in its exact-to-original form, reproduced just like a pair one could have bought at retail in 1995.

The Countdown Pack edition featured added “23” logo embroidery on the ankles, similar to the exclusive edition Jordan wore in ’95 with his then-number 45 stitched on, as well as a lighter grey shade on the checkered interior fabric. This latest retro replicates every detail of the original retail version of the colorway, right down to Nike Air branding on the insole and a replica of the original Air Jordan 10 shoe box.

Considered by collectors as one of the most accurate Air Jordan retro releases yet, the “Shadow” releases today and is available for $190 at Nike.com and Jordan Brand retailers worldwide.