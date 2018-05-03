Men Want This New Air Jordan 1, but It’s for Women Only

Sorry guys, this anticipated new Air Jordan 1 is only for the ladies.

After the huge popularity of the Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard” released in 2015, many Air Jordan collectors were excited to learn that a “Satin” version of the shoe would be releasing in 2018. But many of those excited Air Jordan fans that fell under the category of being male were soon disappointed to find out that the release would be in women’s sizing only.

Showing that sometimes it’s the ladies that get to have all the fun when it comes to coveted sneaker drops, the Women’s Air Jordan 1 Satin “Shattered Backboard” releases this Saturday, May 5.

Following up the limited edition and now highly sought after “Satin” Air Jordan 1 colorways in “Bred” and “Royal”, the latest satin-constructed Air Jordan 1 High features the color scheme of 2015’s surprise hit “Shattered Backboard” colorway. Inspired by the black and orange uniform that Michael Jordan wore at a 1985 exhibition game in Italy where he shattered the backboard with a strong dunk, the original edition of the shoe constructed in premium leather quickly became one of the most popular non-original Air Jordan 1 colorways ever.

Now the “Shattered Backboard” color scheme is back, in this special women’s edition that combines the leather of the original with satin paneling at the heel and toe, along with embroidered Swooshes. One other tweak to the women’s edition: the orange outsole features a translucent rubber instead of the original’s solid orange rubber.

Women's Air Jordan 1 Satin "Shattered Backboard" rear view CREDIT: Nike

Women's Air Jordan 1 Satin "Shattered Backboard" sole CREDIT: Nike

While many guys are discouraged that the Air Jordan 1 Satin “Shattered Backboard” is a women’s-only release, not all male Air Jordan fans are out of luck. The women’s sizing of the shoe goes up to 12, which translates to a 10.5 in men’s. That being said, ladies in the market for a pair definitely won’t want to hesitate to pick them up on Saturday, as many pairs may end up being claimed by the guys.

The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Satin “Shattered Backboard” retails for $160 and will be available Saturday, May 5 via Nike SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers.