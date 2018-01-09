Meghan Markle Wears Sarah Flint for First Royal Engagement of 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Rex Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for their first royal engagement of 2018 in London today.

Visiting the studios of Reprezent 107.3 FM, a youth-led radio station that supports young adults through radio and broadcast training, the couple bundled up, with the former “Suits” actress sporting an $800 Smythe’s “Brando” camel-colored coat and a sandy grey scarf by Sentaler. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old prince dressed in a dark green jacket and gray sweater for the occasion.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Rex Shutterstock

Underneath her jacket, Markle wore a sleek all-black ensemble, including wide-leg trousers which gave way to matching pointy pumps courtesy of Sarah Flint. The NYC-based designer took to Instagram to highlight the duchess-to-be’s suede “Jay” pumps, captioning a shot of Markle wearing the shoe, “The heel you need in your life 🙌 .”

The 36-year-old star has worn Sarah Flint on numerous occasions in the past, including the time she supported Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto this fall.

Markle wearing Sarah Flint pumps. Rex Shutterstock

After smiling and waving to crowds of fans, the duo disappeared inside the studio where they visited an On-Air studio and met a presenter named Glory, who was recording her show.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

