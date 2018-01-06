Khloe Kardashian Hides Baby Bump in Workout Video After Wearing Zanotti on ‘Kimmel’

Khloe Kardashian arrives at LAX. Splash News

After showing off her growing baby bump on “The Ellen Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel” in curve-hugging looks earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian covered up in all black for a workout, which she posted on Snapchat today.

Wearing a black long-sleeved Champion logo T-shirt paired with black leggings and matching lace-up sneakers, the expectant reality star tied a flannel shirt around her waist, giving the ensemble a slight ’90s feel.

The 33-year-old workout fiend — who told Kimmel on Thursday that she’ll be giving birth in Cleveland, where the baby’s father Tristan Thompson resides — shared some of her fitness moves with her fans, posting various videos displaying her routines.

Meanwhile, for her late night appearance, the Good American designer wore a $2,295 Galvan navy silk robe duster coat over a sleek matching minidress. She teamed the ensemble with nude suede Giuseppe Zanotti “Harmony” crystal-embellished three-strap sandals.

During the interview, the youngest Kardashian sister also revealed that she told the whole “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” television crew of her pregnancy before her actual family. “I’ve known these people since 2007. They’ve been involved in so much of the best and the worst of our lives. And they keep quiet.

“It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up, which I’m excited about. [The crew] gets to see what I was going through without them knowing,” she shared.

