6 Comfortable Flip-Flops for Women to Wear Every Day, Everywhere

Flip-flops continue to be one of the season’s must-have footnotes due to their versatility. And while the classic silhouette continues to be a fave for active to casualwear, fans of the style will often admit it can come up short when it comes to comfort.

Typically designed with a super-flat footbed, flip-flops typically offer little support or cushioning. Even high-end versions can be pancakelike, causing stress on the foot when walking. And don’t be fooled by lightweight EVA styles intended for beachwear, which offer some cushioning but little support, since they can cause similar foot issues when worn all day.

This doesn’t mean that flip-flops should be off-limits. In fact, there are lots of styles in the market this season that focus on comfort, designed with contoured footbeds that mimic the shape of the foot, enhancing support. If you’re thinking these styles might look therapeutic, think again. Birkenstock, a good-for-you brand, has put a cool spin on wellness with its signature cork footbed styles.

Other brands are now competing in this comfort space with water-friendly styles suitable for outdoor activities to looks that can be dressed up for officewear and beyond.

Here, FN has pulled together a wardrobe of comfort-driven flip-flops that can take you to the beach and beyond.

1. FitFlop Glitterball Toe Post

This lightweight style features a triple-density EVA midsole, soft microfiber lining and built-in arch support.

2. Taos Footwear Primo Sandals

Molded footbed design that follows the contours of the foot, outsole with traction for slippery surfaces and soft fabric toe post.

3. Birkenstock Ashley Platform

The German brand adds some lift to its signature anatomically designed cork footbed, then adds a flexible EVA outsole for shock absorption.

4. Olukai Ohana Sandals

A contoured footbed supports the arch and cups the heel, while a water-resistant upper takes it into the great outdoors.

5. Dansko Katy 2 Thong Sandals

This lightweight style features a molded dual-density insole complete with arch support for all-day wear.

6. Sam Edelman Olga Sandal

This cork footbed sandal picks up a signature hardware touch for a dressier approach to flip-flops.

