Schutz Debuts Adriana Lima as New Global Brand Ambassador & Launches NYC Pop-Up Store

Adriana Lima, schutz
Adriana Lima for Schutz.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Schutz is kicking off summer 2018 with a bang with the opening of its New York pop-up store and the announcement of new brand ambassador, Adriana Lima.

The Brazilian brand tapped the supermodel — who was born in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil — for its new “Because,” which is inspired by the South American country’s heritage as well as women who follow their gut instincts.

schutz new york city pop up store
Schutz New York City pop-up.
CREDIT: Courtesy

“To be part of Schutz’s new campaign is very personal as I’ve been a fan of the brand from a young age,” the 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel shared. “I am proud to represent the confidence, charisma and independence for which Brazil is so known.”

Aligning with the company’s new branding concept, Schutz debuted its first NYC pop-up store at 121 Prince Street in Manhattan yesterday. The shop features standout technological capabilities, like RFID mirrors, a selection of summer-ready shoes and a sneaker customization station.

schutz pop up store new york city
A sneaker at Schutz's NYC pop-up location.
CREDIT: Courtesy

“With Because, Schutz is stepping into a new chapter within the American marketplace. We are looking forward to rolling out the campaign globally over the year, with Adriana as our ambassador,” said CEO Alexandre Birman.

schutz campaign adriana lima
Adriana Lima for Schutz's new campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Signature Schutz styles include sexy two-strap heels, gladiator sandals, caged stilettos and espadrille wedges. In the campaign, Lima models vibrant colorful heeled mules, as well as PVC-style, strappy rainbow rope sandals and a leopard print, pointed pump.

Schutz campaign adriana lima
Adriana Lima for Schutz's new campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Schutz took home FN’s Brand of the Year award in 2016. Shop the brand at Schutz-shoes.com.

