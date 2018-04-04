Sarah Jessica Parker Literally Gets on Her Hands and Knees to Help Sell Her Shoes

Sarah Jessica Parker gets to work helping customers try on shoes at her New York pop-up.

Actress-turned-shoe designer Sarah Jessica Parker tackled a whole new role yesterday at the New York pop-up for her namesake collection: salesgirl.

The “Divorce” star graciously got on her hands and knees to assist customers with trying on styles from her new spring collection, which was unveiled at the Midtown pop-up on Monday. Casually dressed in cuffed boyfriend jeans and a gray textured sweater, with her hair swept up in a chic bun, 53-year-old Parker chatted and posed for photos with her fans and spent time signing shoe purchases. She also couldn’t resist taking a few pairs for a spin herself, including a disco ball-inspired silver style.

Sarah Jessica Parker works the sales floor at her New York pop-up. CREDIT: Splash News

Parker helps a customer try on a glittery T-strap sandal. CREDIT: Splash News

The actress readies a red pair of shoes for a customer. CREDIT: Splash News

The 1,600-square-foot shop — which is elegantly decorated with blush pink walls and graphic wallpaper featuring rows of colorful stilettos — originally launched last November for one week but was brought back due to popular demand. Customers can browse the entire SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker collection, which also includes handbags and dresses. The shop will run for the remainder of the week.

Parker was joined at the event by her business partner, George Malkemus, who also serves as CEO of Manolo Blahnik. Several of her friends, including Bravo TV executive Andy Cohen, also stopped in to celebrate the shop’s reopening.

Parker chats with business partner George Malkemus. CREDIT: Splash News

It’s been a busy season for Parker’s brand. The collection has been given a special spotlight in a striking window display at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship. And just today, the brand announced it will be opening a boutique at The Dubai Mall in the United Arab Emirates on April 11.