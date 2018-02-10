8 L.L. Bean Customers Who Are the Freaking Out About Its New Return Policy

L.L. Bean lace-up boots. Courtesy of brand

L.L. Bean announced the end of its lifetime return policy today, a result of an uptick in abusive consumers taking advantage of the policy by returning products as the end of their life cycle.

While the majority of customers blamed a few dishonest folks — or said the new change in policy made logical sense for L.L. Bean to remain profitable — some netizens took it as an opportunity to brag about how they gamed the system on the Maine-based outdoor retailer.

Here are eight reactions on Twitter from those who want to reap the rewards of L.L. Bean’s generous return policy.

Shoes seen in the return bin at the L.L. Bean flagship store in Maine. Rex Shutterstock

1. This grandfather who schemed L.L. Bean by returning goods purchased at garage sales

Lol my grandpa used to buy LL Bean stuff at Goodwill and have my Mom and I package it up and "return" it to LL Bean for a full refund. He had a million schemes like this. RIP to one of Grandpa's not-very-efficient-but-favorite-ways-to-pass-a-Sunday cons. pic.twitter.com/qbL6XexSKd — Meagan Fisher (@owltastic) February 9, 2018

2. This person who wants to return 5-year-old Bean boots

@LLBean I have had my LL Bean boots for 5 years and when I actually need to bring them back because they are broken and old, you change your return policy?! I'm a loyal customer that does not abuse your policies & lifetime policy was one of the main reasons I bought the shoes! — Rae (@RaeSanchy) February 9, 2018

3. This student who replaced school bags for free

LL Bean is ending its unlimited return policy. No! Do you have any idea how many backpacks I returned to get a brand new replacement for the next school year?? — AL (@MissSchliez) February 9, 2018

4. This person who returned a 15-year-old backpack

RT @jenilowrance: LL Bean just told me I can return my 15-year-old backpack because the waterproof liner has been worn through. — @flyingpoint (@flyingpoint) April 21, 2010

5. This man who returned a 20-year-old coat

Thank you LL Bean. Traded in a 15 yr old coat broken zipper. New coat even exchange. #love #bestservice #llbean — Jeffrey Barrett (@jeffrey_barrett) December 3, 2016

6. This person who wanted to return a 3-year-old ripped messenger bag

@LLBean I drove an hour and a half to your nearest store to exchange this item only to find that you changed your policy today (should have gone yesterday!) Most of my wardrobe is LL Bean, and I pay your premium prices BECAUSE of your lifetime guarantee. You’ve lost a customer. pic.twitter.com/bbbsq3ohOE — Brendan Beale (@theophilus318) February 9, 2018

7. This person who wants to exchange a product whenever they get sick of the color

So much for returning that parka with no receipt I bought in 2012 that is still in perfect shape despite heavy use and negligence by me because I'm tired of the color — Carl Fidelio #Ω (@carlfidelio) February 9, 2018

8. And this adult who wanted to return their childhood rainboots

Sorry. I don't want to live in a world where LL Bean tells me I can't return my first grade galoshes because they don't fit me now. I'm killing myself. — beth, not an alien (@bourgeoisalien) February 9, 2018

While L.L. Bean’s lifetime return policy is coming to an end, the brand still allows customers one year to return items. And the label will work on a case by case basis to determine whether to replace older items — but it’s continuing its commitment to customer service.

