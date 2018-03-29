Allbirds Launches in Canada With New Website; Asia and UK Expansions Are on the Radar

Allbirds continues its winning streak. After taking home the Breakthrough Award at this year’s ACE Awards, launching a new Tree collection and partnering with Nordstrom on a new pop-up concept, the brand is expanding its footprint further.

The San Francisco-based company, known for using premium natural materials, will court more consumers up North with its new Allbirds.ca, which debuted today, in addition to two Pop-In@Nordstrom locations arriving on Friday featuring five exclusive styles at Nordstrom Toronto Eaton Centre and Nordstrom Pacific Centre in Vancouver.

And there could be more international moves ahead. “The U.K. and Asia present big opportunities. We don’t ship to these areas yet and won’t until we can do it right. But these regions are definitely on our radar,” co-founder Tim Brown told FN sister magazine WWD.

Since launching in 2016, Allbirds, co-founded by Brown and Joey Zwillinger, revealed that it has sold 1 million pairs of its cult wool shoes in just two years, which equates to $100 million in sales.

Allbirds.ca will offer the brand’s three shoe styles in two materials, for both men and woman — the Runner, the Lounger and the newly launched Skipper for $135, as well as Smallbirds children’s stryles for $80.

Additionally, a limited-edition Canadian colorway embroidered with a maple leaf to celebrate the company’s expansion will be available exclusively on the website.

“We are looking forward to introducing Canadians to Allbirds, particularly as Canadians have a fundamental understanding about the importance of protecting our environment,” Brown said.