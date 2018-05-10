Floyd Mayweather Wears Nike, But His Cute Dog Wears ‘Expensive Red Bottom’ Booties

Floyd Mayweather is making waves on the internet this morning after the boxing champ claimed that he bought his dog designer shoes.

The iconic fighter took to his Instagram stories yesterday while in the Philippines to show off his pooch’s fresh footwear. Talking to the camera, Mayweather says, “see I’ve got on Nikes — my dogs got more expensive shoes than I’ve got.”

The 41-year-old boxer then showed off his adorable white-haired pup, saying “see my dog… them red bottoms.” In the clip, the dog appears to be wearing pink and teal colored booties.

Mayweather, known for his penchant for luxury labels, implied that his dog had on shoes by Christian Louboutin — which is often referred to as “red bottoms” because of its red-lacquered soles.

#FloydMayweather said his dog 🐕 wears Red Bottom Shoes 👠😂😩😂😩 Jajajaja #WORLDLATINSTAR.com pic.twitter.com/rvbWFy7Xth — World Latin Star CEO (@WorldLatinStar) May 10, 2018

While it may be true that Mayweather’s crisp white Nike Air Maxes are less expensive than his dog’s shoes in the video, the boxing superstar has been known to rock his own luxe footwear, including the $600 Alexander Wang sneakers he donned for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last summer.

Mayweather, who’s been nicknamed “Money” as well as “Pretty Boy,” also posted a snap of his colorblock look complete with a Louis Vuitton backpack and selection of bling on his grid.

