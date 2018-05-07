Photos Suggest that Kim Jong Un Wears Special Shoes to Make Himself Look Taller

On the heels (pun intended) of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s historic first meeting, South Korea’s media is calling out Kim for wearing special shoes to make himself appear taller.

Chosun Ilbo, a conservative South Korean newspaper, analyzed videos and photographs of the recent landmark summit between the two leaders and spotted a rather high slope on the front of his shoes that seems to suggest the footwear contains insoles that push Kim’s feet upward.

According to The Washington Post, the North Korean leader was thought to be around 5-foot-7, but new analysis of his shoes suggests that he might actually be a full 3 inches shorter, standing at about 5-foot-4.

Kim Jong Un CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kim Jong Un and President Moon Jae-In raise their hands after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In photographs taken of their meeting, Kim looks to have gained a few extra inches of height with his shoes, as he appears to be only less than an inch shorter than Moon, who is believed to be around 5-foot-6.

Some sources have claimed that Kim Jong Un’s father, Kim Jong Il, who was 5-foot-2, wore lifts in his shoes to make himself appear taller.

Detail of Kim Jong Un's shoes CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in cross the military demarcation line to the South side at the border village of Panmunjom. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

