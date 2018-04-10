H&M Among the List of Companies Where Women Feel Satisfied With Their Pay

It’s no surprise that one of the major factors by which people measure professional success is pay.

And on today’s occasion of Equal Pay Day, the amount that people earn is made even more relevant as attention is given to the struggle women face in search of careers that offer fair compensation.

Online data platform InHerSight ranked companies based on feedback from women who rated their work experiences on a scale of 1 to 5 across 16 categories, including equal opportunities for women and men, female representation in leadership roles, maternity leave and overall satisfaction.

With data gathered from thousands of women its website, InHerSight listed tech firm Procore Technologies, insurance company Amrock and embattled Facebook as the top three companies where women report feeling fairly paid.

Another familiar name that made the list? H&M, which earned the 19th spot with a rating of 3.5 for salary satisfaction. (The Sweden-based retailer’s score was determined through 976 ratings from 67 participants.) It earned even better scores in categories including equal opportunities for women and men, management opportunities for women and female representation in top leadership, as listed below:

H&M ratings breakdown, according to InHerSight. CREDIT: Courtesy

On its corporate page, H&M reports that CEO Karl-Johan Persson appoints the members of the company’s executive management team, which also comprises 10 high-level employees — six of whom are women.

Here, InHerSight’s list of the top 20 companies where women report salary satisfaction:

Procore Technologies Amrock Facebook The Boston Consulting Group Epic Salesforce Progressive Insurance Edward Jones Kaiser Permanente Johnson & Johnson Costco Wholesale Sheetz Google Centene Corporation Liberty Mutual Insurance Ericsson American Express PayPal H&M Capital One

