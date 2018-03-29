Trump Attacks Amazon Again: A History of the President’s Feud With the Retail Giant

A day after a report suggested President Donald Trump’s intentions to “go after” Amazon, the president seemingly confirmed his stance about the e-tail giant in a tweet he shared this morning.
Taking to his go-to social media platform, Trump revived his feud with Jeff Bezos’ billion-dollar enterprise, once again criticizing its tax treatment with concerns that the company would continue to drive mom-and-pop competitors and brick-and-mortar players out of business.
In yesterday’s early-morning trading, Amazon saw its shares tumbling 7 percent, or more than $50 billion in market value, as further proof that the president’s decision to target the Seattle-based retailer had no small effect in a stock sell-off.
According to fact-checking project Politifact, the online behemoth paid federal taxes in 2016. “Like other businesses, Amazon pays taxes on corporate income, property, payroll and unemployment insurance,” the review read. “While Amazon takes advantage of tax breaks and loopholes, it pays federal corporate tax and charges sales taxes in 46 U.S. jurisdictions.”
However, in 2017 Amazon paid zero in federal income taxes after raking in $5.6 billion in profits in 2017, according to its latest financial filing. The company’s total taxes ended up at $769 million for the year, with $724 million in foreign taxes alone.
But it’s not the first time Trump has gone after the retail giant. The president took a shot at Amazon before 2017’s end — although it was unclear whether he was referring to the business’ collection of sales tax or its payment of taxes to the government. In a similar fashion, Amazon’s shares consequently dipped.
And it’s not just centered on retail: Trump has also targeted Bezos’ ownership of The Washington Post, one of the several news outlets he regularly accuses of being unfair to the current White House administration.
Albeit contradictory, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Trump is outspoken about Amazon’s tax practices. As an entrepreneur whose net worth is reported at $3.1 billion, Trump has previously expressed an unfavorable behavior toward taxes during his time as a businessman.
“I fight like hell to pay as little as possible, for two reasons,” he said in an interview shortly after launching his presidential bid in 2015. “Number one, I am a businessman, and that’s the way you are supposed to do it — and you put the money back in your company and employees and all of that. But the other reason is that I hate the way our government spends our taxes. I hate the way they waste our money, trillions and trillions of dollars of waste and abuse.”
Want more?
Trump Reportedly Mulling Ways to ‘Go After’ Amazon With Tax Laws, Stock Plummets
7 Times Donald Trump Clashed With the Fashion Industry on Twitter & Elsewhere