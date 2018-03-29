Trump Attacks Amazon Again: A History of the President’s Feud With the Retail Giant

A day after a report suggested President Donald Trump’s intentions to “go after” Amazon, the president seemingly confirmed his stance about the e-tail giant in a tweet he shared this morning.

Taking to his go-to social media platform, Trump revived his feud with Jeff Bezos’ billion-dollar enterprise, once again criticizing its tax treatment with concerns that the company would continue to drive mom-and-pop competitors and brick-and-mortar players out of business.

I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018

In yesterday’s early-morning trading, Amazon saw its shares tumbling 7 percent, or more than $50 billion in market value, as further proof that the president’s decision to target the Seattle-based retailer had no small effect in a stock sell-off.

According to fact-checking project Politifact, the online behemoth paid federal taxes in 2016. “Like other businesses, Amazon pays taxes on corporate income, property, payroll and unemployment insurance,” the review read. “While Amazon takes advantage of tax breaks and loopholes, it pays federal corporate tax and charges sales taxes in 46 U.S. jurisdictions.”

However, in 2017 Amazon paid zero in federal income taxes after raking in $5.6 billion in profits in 2017, according to its latest financial filing. The company’s total taxes ended up at $769 million for the year, with $724 million in foreign taxes alone.

Related News These Royal Inspired Shoes Erdem Created for LVMH’s Web Platform Would be Perfect for Meghan Markle See What Happened When Acne Studios Had a Child Cut Up & Remake Its Sneakers

But it’s not the first time Trump has gone after the retail giant. The president took a shot at Amazon before 2017’s end — although it was unclear whether he was referring to the business’ collection of sales tax or its payment of taxes to the government. In a similar fashion, Amazon’s shares consequently dipped.

Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

And it’s not just centered on retail: Trump has also targeted Bezos’ ownership of The Washington Post, one of the several news outlets he regularly accuses of being unfair to the current White House administration.

Is Fake News Washington Post being used as a lobbyist weapon against Congress to keep Politicians from looking into Amazon no-tax monopoly? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

The @washingtonpost, which loses a fortune, is owned by @JeffBezos for purposes of keeping taxes down at his no profit company, @amazon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

Albeit contradictory, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Trump is outspoken about Amazon’s tax practices. As an entrepreneur whose net worth is reported at $3.1 billion, Trump has previously expressed an unfavorable behavior toward taxes during his time as a businessman.

“I fight like hell to pay as little as possible, for two reasons,” he said in an interview shortly after launching his presidential bid in 2015. “Number one, I am a businessman, and that’s the way you are supposed to do it — and you put the money back in your company and employees and all of that. But the other reason is that I hate the way our government spends our taxes. I hate the way they waste our money, trillions and trillions of dollars of waste and abuse.”

Want more?

Trump Reportedly Mulling Ways to ‘Go After’ Amazon With Tax Laws, Stock Plummets

7 Times Donald Trump Clashed With the Fashion Industry on Twitter & Elsewhere