These Supreme x Nike Sneakers Sold for Nearly $5,000 at a Paris Auction

Supreme has reached peak ubiquity.

The cult-favorite brand has seen its name plastered on everything from athleisure-style streetwear to motorcycle helmets and red clay bricks. The same logomania strategy also goes for its designer partnerships; Supreme has launched limited-edition collaborations with Louis Vuitton, The North Face and Nike — all of which manage to garner massive buzz from loyal hypebeasts.

Now, the brand is seeing some of its rare and exclusive pieces sell at a Paris auction called “C.R.E.A.M.” — or Cash Rules Everything Around Me — named after the Wu-Tang Clan single. According to French auction house Artcurial, which sold the items both at its headquarters and on the website, the auction was able to rake in a total of 847,751 euros, or just shy of $1 million in sales at the time of reporting.

Among the standout pieces were a Louis Vuitton x Supreme trunk that sold for 88,400 euros, a pair of boxing gloves c/o Everlast that went for 8,450 euros and even an acrylic sign that fetched a shocking 54,600 euros.

Related News JCPenney Shares Tumble On Bleak Q1 Outlook Hailey Baldwin Gives This Boyish Classic a Millennial Style No-Pants Makeover

Along with jackets, skateboard decks and other accessories, Supreme’s coveted shoe collaborations also shared the spotlight. The brand’s 2008 Nike x Kaws Air Force 1 Lo sneakers nabbed 3,900 euros ($4,653); the 2006 Nike x Undefeated L.A. Air Force 1 Lo “Entourage George” shoes took in 2,600 euros ($3,102); the 2007 Nike SB What the Dunk Lo kicks also brought in 2,600 euros; and the 2002 Nike SB x Diamond Supply Co Tiffany Dunk Lo sneakers got 1,170 euros ($1,396).

Supreme's 2008 Nike x KAWS Air Force 1 Lo sneakers. CREDIT: Artcurial

The auction also featured items that were not from the brand, including a vinyl sculpture by street artist Kaws and a framed print by collagist Barbara Kruger.

In 1994, when Wu-Tang’s “C.R.E.A.M.” hit the radio, Supreme was a single store at 274 Lafayette Street, run by founder James Jebbia. The brand has since gained international attention, with stores in New York City, Los Angeles, Japan, London and Paris.

Want more?

Supreme’s Latest Buzzy Collab Includes ’90s Velour Tracksuits

Supreme’s Nike Air Force 1 Collab Loads Up on NBA Logos

Supreme and Nike Team Up With the NBA for Limited-Edition Sneakers Coming Spring ’18