Sarah Jessica Parker Is Reopening Her NYC Pop-Up Shop Just in Time for Spring

On the heels of her 53rd birthday, Sarah Jessica Parker will be reopening her eponymous brand’s New York City pop-up this spring.

Due to popular demand, the shop — which originally launched during the holiday season last November — will open its doors to the public again come April 2. Better yet? This time around, the shop is offering the whole SJP Collection including shoes, handbags, and the brand’s iconic “little black dress.”

Located at 6 W. 52nd Street between 5th and 6th Avenues, the 1,600-square-foot space will feature pale salmon-colored walls and Lucite furniture from vintage shops and Etsy.

“We are very tickled to announce the reopening of our SJP Collection pop-up shop on 52nd Street. After an incredibly fun, successful and informative experience in the store last December, we all, not so secretly hoped that we’d be given an opportunity to open our doors once again,” SJP said in a statement.

The actress-turned-designer added, “NYC has long served as inspiration, as well a constant source of energy for us all. We are so excited to welcome back customers, both new and familiar, to our sparkly little corner of midtown Manhattan.”

Parker has been steadily growing her footwear business over the past few years, adding retail accounts across the globe. In the North America, the line is stocked at major department stores including Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue. And most recently it secured a spot at the vast luxury destination Level Shoes in Dubai, U.A.E.

