Why Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses ‘Sex and the City’ Co-Star Cynthia Nixon for Governor of NY

They’ve been friends for many years, so it’s no wonder that Sarah Jessica Parker has officially endorsed her former “Sex and the City” co-star Cynthia Nixon’s run for governor of New York.

Taking to Instagram today to express her support, the actress-turned-designer captioned a picture of her pal and praised her commitment to making positive change in their state: “A mother / An activist / An advocate / A fighter / A NY’er / A dear friend. Running for Governor of our great state… My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote.”

The creative director of her eponymous shoe label — who’s midtown New York pop-up will reopen for spring next Monday — then added a link to Nixon’s website and encouraged followers to donate to the campaign.

This comes after Parker released a short, statement through her spokeswoman, Ina Treciokas, that said, she would first discuss politics with Nixon. “Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls. I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid.”

Meanwhile, two of Nixon’s other co-stars, Kristin Davis (a.k.a. Charlotte York) as well as her former on-screen husband David Eigenberg (known as Steve) have also given the candidate their seal of approval.

Nixon announced on March 19 that she would go up against Governor Andrew Cuomo in September’s Democratic primary.

