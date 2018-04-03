Check Out the New FN!

This Is How Much Fashion Editors and Designers Actually Make

Samantha McDonald

Chiara Totire, Anna Dello Russo, Aurora Eleone
Chiara Totire, Anna Dello Russo and Aurora Eleone at Milan Fashion Week. Street Style, Day 3, Autum Winter 2017, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 24 Feb 2017
With the glitz and glamour often associated with those who work in fashion, you might be surprised to learn that digital editors in the field get paid a modest salary of around $58,000.

That’s according to Fashionista, which recently released its annual salary survey, analyzing data from nearly 3,000 respondents who work in fashion, including advertising, design, editorial, PR, retail, marketing, photography, product development and styling at companies like Condé Nast, Nordstrom, Tiffany & Co. and small firms with under 25 employees.

Breaking down the average salaries for its most common professions, the report indicates these are not lucrative jobs. However, the results reveal a couple of underlying trends: one, as expected, that income increases significantly based on the number of years a person has worked in the industry; and two, that company size also makes a difference, with employees at public companies earning more than those at private ones overall.

There were also some fields that were considerably more profitable than others, such as design, retail and PR, which boasted the largest percentages of salaries over $100,000. As for editorial, the numbers are widely varied: An entry-level assistant editor can make as little as $35,800 while an editor-in-chief can pocket about $264,000.

Here, a condensed look at the survey’s findings:

Design

Assistant designer: $46,910
Designer: $83,500
Creative director: $130,000

Marketing/Social Media

Marketing manager: $65,650
Social media manager: $62,600

Publicity

Assistant publicist: $65,710
VP: $142,670

Print Editorial

Assistant editor: $35,800
Editor-in-chief: $264,000

Digital Editorial

Writer: $58,540
Senior editor: $58,390

Graphic Design/Photo

Graphic designer: $43,690
Photo editor: $77,230

Advertising

Bookings editor: $168,500
Account executive: $80,640

Styling

Assistant stylist: $49,760
Stylist: $79,380

Retail/Sales/E-commerce

Merchandiser: $61,000
Assistant buyer: $46,680

Product Development/Supply Chain

Development assistant: $36,930
Product manager: $72,440

