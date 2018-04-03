This Is How Much Fashion Editors and Designers Actually Make

With the glitz and glamour often associated with those who work in fashion, you might be surprised to learn that digital editors in the field get paid a modest salary of around $58,000.

That’s according to Fashionista, which recently released its annual salary survey, analyzing data from nearly 3,000 respondents who work in fashion, including advertising, design, editorial, PR, retail, marketing, photography, product development and styling at companies like Condé Nast, Nordstrom, Tiffany & Co. and small firms with under 25 employees.

Breaking down the average salaries for its most common professions, the report indicates these are not lucrative jobs. However, the results reveal a couple of underlying trends: one, as expected, that income increases significantly based on the number of years a person has worked in the industry; and two, that company size also makes a difference, with employees at public companies earning more than those at private ones overall.

Related News Trump’s New China Tariffs Won’t Hit Footwear French Retailer Galeries Lafayette Taps This Social Media Star as Creative Director

There were also some fields that were considerably more profitable than others, such as design, retail and PR, which boasted the largest percentages of salaries over $100,000. As for editorial, the numbers are widely varied: An entry-level assistant editor can make as little as $35,800 while an editor-in-chief can pocket about $264,000.

Here, a condensed look at the survey’s findings:

Design

Assistant designer: $46,910

Designer: $83,500

Creative director: $130,000

Marketing/Social Media

Marketing manager: $65,650

Social media manager: $62,600

Publicity

Assistant publicist: $65,710

VP: $142,670

Print Editorial

Assistant editor: $35,800

Editor-in-chief: $264,000

Digital Editorial

Writer: $58,540

Senior editor: $58,390

Graphic Design/Photo

Graphic designer: $43,690

Photo editor: $77,230

Advertising

Bookings editor: $168,500

Account executive: $80,640

Styling

Assistant stylist: $49,760

Stylist: $79,380

Retail/Sales/E-commerce

Merchandiser: $61,000

Assistant buyer: $46,680

Product Development/Supply Chain

Development assistant: $36,930

Product manager: $72,440

Want more?

The Unexpected Ways These Designers Launched Their Careers in Fashion

Why the Chief Experience Officer Is Retail’s New Change Agent

Iris Apfel Talks Fashion & Career Highlights — and How Everything Happened by Accident