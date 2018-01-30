Quiksilver Surfwear CEO Is Missing at Sea

Quiksilver and Roxy Pro France 2017. Rex Shutterstock

PARIS — French authorities are searching for Pierre Agnès, chief executive officer of surfwear company Boardriders, after his boat was found on a beach on France’s west coast, government officials said on Tuesday.

Agnès is the CEO of the U.S.-based company that owns Quiksilver, which has headquarters in southwest France. The 54-year-old executive headed out to sea at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to local authorities, who noted they have launched a search and rescue operation by sea and air.

Boardriders, Inc., released a statement this morning:

“Early this morning our CEO, Pierre Agnès, did what he did many mornings and went fishing on his beloved boat to start his day. Later in the morning his boat was recovered on the beach near his hometown and Pierre has not been heard from since. The Boardriders family and entire surfing world are devastated by this news. Given the situation on the ground is still evolving, our statements today will be limited. We are concentrating on working with the local authorities on the search and rescue effort and supporting Pierre’s family. Please keep Pierre and his family in your prayers. Thank you.”

Boardriders, controlled by Oaktree Capital Management, earlier this month announced plans to buy Australian label Billabong. The company was expected to shuffle its management team later this year and name Oaktree managing director Dave Tanner as CEO of Boardriders, while giving Agnès the title of president.

— With contribution from FN Staff