Movie Theater’s New Dress Code Bans Dirty Boots, Onesies, Pajamas — and Now It’s Viral

A movie theater in New Zealand is implementing a new dress code after noticing an “increasing trend of people” getting too comfortable in its cinema halls.

Hawera Cinema 2, located in the country’s North Island, took to its Facebook page on April 20 to make the announcement, which specifies that management will no longer be welcoming customers who wear “pajamas, onesies, dressing gowns or dirty gumboots — no matter how cute they are!”

“It’s simple, really — as long as you are appropriately dressed and are wearing clean footwear, you are good to go,” the post read.

The post has since gone viral, with more than 100 shares and 540 reactions. In a separate comment, a representative wrote, “It is not the vibe or environment we want to encourage here at Hawera Cinemas.”

Dress code standards at movie theaters remain a hot-topic debate for frequent patrons, with some supporting certain restrictions to ensure a clean, worry-free viewing experience and others arguing that theater management should let their ticket-paying guests wear what they please.

“Didn’t know you guys were the fashion police,” a Facebook user under the name Paygeen Williams wrote. However, another user named Charlotte Ward commended the new dress code, adding that she “can’t believe this even needs to be stated.”

Hawera Cinema 2 did not immediately respond to FN’s request for comment.

