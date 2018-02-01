The Search for Missing Quiksilver CEO Pierre Agnès Has Been Called Off

The boat of Quiksilver CEO Pierre Agnes, found empty washed ashore in France. Rex Shutterstock

The search has been called off for Pierre Agnès — the CEO of Quiksilver’s parent company, Boardriders — after his boat washed up empty in France, according to multiple reports.

Reports state the French coast guard called off the search for Agnès on Wednesday, one day after his boat washed up empty on its Atlantic coast on a beach at Hossegor. The 54-year-old executive was on a fishing trip from the southwestern France town of Capbreton, according to reports.

Boardriders, Inc., the new name Quiksilver, Inc., adopted in March 2017, issued a statement about Agnès on Tuesday.

The statement read, “Early this morning our CEO, Pierre Agnès, did what he did many mornings and went fishing on his beloved boat to start his day. Later in the morning, his boat was recovered on the beach near his hometown and Pierre has not been heard from since. The Boardriders family and entire surfing world are devastated by this news. Given the situation on the ground is still evolving, our statements today will be limited. We are concentrating on working with the local authorities on the search and rescue effort and supporting Pierre’s family. Please keep Pierre and his family in your prayers. Thank you.”

Quiksilver, Inc., stated it changed its corporate name to Boardriders, Inc., to signal “a new phase in the company’s turnaround and the beginning of its pivot from restructuring to growth.” Boardriders is the parent company to brands Quiksilver, Roxy and DC Shoes.

Quiksilver filed for bankruptcy in 2015, but in January 2016 won court approval to exit from Chapter 11 protection. In January, rival brand Billabong was purchased by Boardriders.