Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Third Child via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pose with their kids, North (L) and Saint. Courtesy of Instagram

Congratulations are in order for new parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The ultrafamous couple are officially a family of five now, welcoming their third child, a girl, via surrogate yesterday at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the reality star announced on her app Tuesday. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate, who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Kim Kardashian with North and Saint West. Splash

The 37-year-old KKW Beauty mogul and the Yeezy designer — who are parents to North, 4, and 2-year-old Saint — confirmed that they were expecting again last September. In a phone call with Khloe Kardashian, which was filmed for season 14 of the show, Kim shares the exciting news with her sister. “What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?'” Kim asks. “The person’s pregnant?” Khloe asks before Kim announces, “We’re having a baby!”

Previously, the “Selfish” author documented her struggles with trying to conceive another baby on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

FN can’t wait to see the newest Kardashian-West repping Yeezys.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Rock Boots for Date Night

Kim Kardashian Wears Yeezy Calabasas Look for Sister Lunch with Kourtney & Khloe

Kim, Kourtney & Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Get Caught in a Flash Mob Wearing Yeezy