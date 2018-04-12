Khloé Kardashian Gives Birth to a Baby Girl With Tristan Thompson by Her Side

Khloé Kardashian has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Reports reveal that after arriving at Hillcrest Hospital outside of Cleveland with mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian on Wednesday night, the Good American designer welcomed a baby girl Thursday.

This comes just days after the news of an alleged cheating scandal involving the Cleveland Cavaliers player broke. That said, Thompson was apparently on hand for the baby’s arrival. The NBA star also has a 1-year-old son, Prince Oliver, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

After six months of speculation, the reality star announced her pregnancy via Instagram in December with an intimate snapshot featuring Thompson cradling her pregnant belly.

“My greatest dream realized,” the caption read. “We are having a baby!”

The couple also gave a shoutout to Thompson in the post, writing, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!

Mommy and Daddy 📸 @sashasamsonova

Throughout her pregnancy, the “Revenge Body” star stepped out in a number of glamorous maternity looks, like when she wore Jimmy Choo x Off-White Victoria Pumps paired with a slinky LBD at Thompson’s birthday party last month.

The new mom also rocked plenty of Yeezy, from the lace-up booties to the hugely popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 sneakers.

Bamboo Forest with my 🐼

