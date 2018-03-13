Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Shoes After Tumbling Down the Stairs — Twice — in India

Hillary Clinton visiting India's historic Jahaz Mahal palace on March 12. Rex Shutterstock

Just five months after breaking her toe, Hillary Clinton had a near-miss yesterday while touring the Jahaz Mahal palace in Mandu, India.

The former presidential candidate was descending a set of stone steps at the historic site when she slipped and almost tumbled down, even as two aides held her by the arm. When she tripped again just moments later, an unruffled Clinton simply decided to ditch her sandals and proceed the rest of the way down the steps in her bare feet. Watch the video here:

Following her toe fracture at a London hotel last fall, the 70-year-old appeared on Britain’s “Graham Norton Show” — her foot encased in a surgical boot — and explained the details behind her injury: “I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand. I was talking over my shoulder, and my heel caught, and I fell backwards,” she told Norton. “I tried to get up, and it really hurt. I’ve broken my toe.”

Clinton pictured today arriving at India’s Jodhpur Airport. Rex Shutterstock

Accompanied by her longtime aide, Huma Abedin, Clinton is visiting India this week to attend the 2018 India Today Conclave and to promote her latest book, “What Happened,” which details why she believes she lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Walking the grounds of the Jahaz Mahal yesterday, she expressed her enjoyment of her trip so far. “Today, I’m just enjoying the magnificent archaeological site and learning a lot of the Indian history because of this beautiful palace ground. I am very excited about being here and everything that I have seen,” she said.