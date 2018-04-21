Huf Celebrates ‘420’ With a Special Collection

Fans of cannabis products are lighting up with glee today, April 20, in honor of “420” — an unofficial holiday for supporters of the plant.

The holiday celebrates the multi-faceted uses of cannabis, which range from medicinal to recreational to textiles.

With respect to the fashion industry, the hemp plant has been used to make clothing and accessories for years — and Huf is getting in on the fun with a 420 celebration featuring socks, T-shirts and hoodies in a nostalgic pink and mint-green color palette.

The brand’s socks feature cannabis leafs with happy-looking faces emblazoned on them in the cheery mint and pink colorway.

HUF PlantLife Mr. Nice Guy Sock CREDIT: Courtesy of HUF

While HUF’s products are made of cotton or fleece, shoe brands, like Vans and Sanuk, make sneakers out of hemp, which was first used in sailing equipment. The industrial hemp used in fabric contains very low levels of the plant’s psychoactive derivative, THC — the component known to give users a “high” when smoked or ingested.

Vans Cotton Hemp Authentic CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Hemp has gained renewed popularity in fashion due to its sustainability. The crop can be grown with no chemical additives, and it can easily be dyed using all-natural product. Products made from hemp hold up well through repeated washing — and manufacturers can easily blend it with other commonly used textiles.

In addition to companies that specialize in hemp-based products, Nike got in the 420 action with a limited-edition 420-themed skateboarding sneaker for cannabis fans, called The SB Dunk Mid Pro White Widow. Named after a marijuana strain, the sneakers feature a suede upper with the brand’s signature swoosh in red.

Nike SB Dunk Mid Pro White Widow CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

