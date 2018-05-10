Georgina Chapman Describes Emotional Turmoil After Harvey Weinstein’s Sex Scandal Fallout

It’s been eight months since Georgina Chapman traded the spotlight for a low profile following the news that her now-estranged husband, Harvey Weinstein, had been accused of inappropriate and potentially criminal sexual behavior by dozens of women.

Now, in a recently released interview with Vogue, the designer has opened up about her relationship with Weinstein, whose career as one of the film industry’s most lucrative producers took a turn when The New York Times reported in October the allegations against the movie mogul of sexual harassment, assault and even rape that had purportedly been happening for decades. (Weinstein has denied the claims and insists any sexual encounters were consensual.)

“My head was spinning,” Chapman told the magazine in the February interview. “And it was difficult because the first article was about a time long before I’d ever met him, so there was a minute where I couldn’t make an informed decision. And then the stories expanded, and I realized that this wasn’t an isolated incident. And I knew that I needed to step away and take the kids out of here.”

In the five days following the eruption of the scandal, Chapman said she lost 10 pounds, unable to stomach food. And then on Oct. 10, the designer released a gut-wrenching statement: “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority, and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

After leaving for Los Angeles with her two kids and traveling to London to be with her parents, Chapman said she took refuge in her close circle, including “Selma” actor and longtime friend David Oyelowo, who recalled that harrowing period.

“This catastrophe was unfolding in real time across the globe, literally your worst nightmare in terms of a marriage, in terms of the future of your kids and your business,” he told the magazine. “The thing that was the most difficult to witness was that she quite rightly took the stance of not going out there and defending herself because there was just too much white noise and too much bile headed in her general direction.”

Chapman also reportedly broke down upon realizing the potential repercussions of the scandal on her children, 7-year-old daughter India Pearl and 5-year-old son Dashiell. “There was a part of me that was terribly naive — clearly, so naive. I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief,” she said. “And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be?”

Ultimately, the designer — who began dating Weinstein on and off for three years before tying the knot — noted that you may truly not know a person. “I don’t want to be viewed as a victim because I don’t think I am,” she said. “I am a woman in a s**t situation, but it’s not unique.”

As for how she now views her 10-year marriage to Weinstein, Chapman only had to say, “That’s what makes this so incredibly painful; I had what I thought was a very happy marriage.” And for those who questioned whether she had ever suspected his misconduct, she replied, “Absolutely not. Never.”

The interview comes just days after Chapman and her co-founded brand made headlines after Scarlett Johansson stepped out on Monday at the Met Gala wearing a Marchesa dress. “I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful, and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers,” the “Avengers” actress reportedly said in a statement.