Cardi B Reveals She’s Pregnant During ‘SNL’ Performance

Cardi B is going to be a mom!

Putting all the rumors to rest during her “Saturday Night Live” debut last night, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker revealed her baby bump in a body-hugging semisheer white dress worn with sparkly platform pumps.

Earlier in the night, during her first appearance as the show’s musical guest, Cardi hid under a bold, black and white feather-embellished frock, which she paired with mismatched black and white booties.

Yes. Congratulations Sis A post shared by Cardi B Source (@sheiscardi) on Apr 7, 2018 at 9:53pm PDT

This will be the 25-year-old hip-hop star’s first child and the fourth for rapper fiancé, Migos’ Offset, 26, who already has three children from previous relationships.

This comes after months of speculation that the famous couple, who got in engaged last October, are expecting. Moreover, the Bronx-born rapper’s outfits have been getting increasingly voluminous as to keep her growing form under wraps.

Following her performance of her new hit single “Be Careful” off her album “Invasion of Privacy,” which dropped Friday, a pal caught her backstage, excitedly yelling, “I’m finally free!”

Earlier this week, during an interview with Beats 1 on Apple Music, Cardi responded to all the pregnancy rumors, saying, “I just feel like people gotta tune in a little bit on album and they will know a little bit more. Because it’s like I can’t address all the rumors and everything.”

Meanwhile, Offset took to Twitter shortly after his future bride’s performance to tweet, “Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together,”

C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018

Watch Cardi B’s full performance below.

