Giuseppe Zanotti Embraces the Sneaker Trend

Giuseppe Zanotti Light Jump sneaker. Courtesy photo

MILAN – Italian shoe specialist Giuseppe Zanotti is fully embracing the sneaker trend, releasing the new Light Jump style for men and women.

Inspired by the urban kinetic energy and contemporary lifestyle, the style combines an essential design with ultralight fabrics, stretch neoprene and waterproof rubber for the soles.

“Every season, we always push ourselves to innovate, and this season, the Light Jump [style] surpasses the high bar we always set,” said Zanotti. “With its unique combination of technical fabrics, an easy shape and modern embellishments, the sneaker mixes comfort with a fashion-forward aesthetic.”

Giuseppe Zanotti Light Jump sneaker. Courtesy Photo

In particular, the upper part of men’s styles feature neoprene, camouflage prints and leather, enhanced by metallic bar fastenings in some options, while the women’s versions come in bright neon hues, military prints or leather, further embellished with crystals or studs.

Giuseppe Zanotti Light Jump sneaker. Courtesy Photo

The split sole is a key feature of the model. Crafted in contrasting black and white rubber and divided in two parts, it follows the anatomy of the foot for a superior, ergonomically correct fit. The designer’s signature standing out on the heel completes the style.

Giuseppe Zanotti Light Jump sneaker. Courtesy Photo

Available in both low-top and high-top versions, the Light Jump collection hits Giuseppe Zanotti stores and e-commerce today, retailing from $750 for the men’s lineup and from $695 for the women’s.