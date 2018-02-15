How Red Wing, Timberland, Crocs & Other Big Names Made a Statement at FN Platform

A car filled with rainboots. A colorful collection of roses. An outdoor-centric display of striking green plants.
These were just some of the unique touches that vendors used in their booth displays at FN Platform this week in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, Leslie Gallin — the president of footwear at UBM Advanstar — hit the show floor with her team to hand out the “Glass Slipper” awards. Categories included best new exhibitor, most creative use of space and most innovative interior.
Here is the complete list of Glass slipper winners:
Best new exhibitor:
Winner: Red Wing Shoes
Honorable mention: Dearfoams
Most creative use of exhibit space:
Winner: Timberland
Winner: Miracle Miles
Honorable mention: Joules
Most innovative booth interior:
Winner: Crocs
Winner: Kimera International/Liliana
Runner-Up: Kenneth Cole
For more from FN Platform’s Glass Slipper Awards, click through the gallery.
