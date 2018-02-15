How Red Wing, Timberland, Crocs & Other Big Names Made a Statement at FN Platform

The Red Wing team took home the best new exhibitor award.

A car filled with rainboots. A colorful collection of roses. An outdoor-centric display of striking green plants.

These were just some of the unique touches that vendors used in their booth displays at FN Platform this week in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, Leslie Gallin — the president of footwear at UBM Advanstar — hit the show floor with her team to hand out the “Glass Slipper” awards. Categories included best new exhibitor, most creative use of space and most innovative interior.

Leslie Gallin honored Timberland with an award for its creative booth. Courtesy Image

Here is the complete list of Glass slipper winners:

Best new exhibitor:

Winner: Red Wing Shoes

Honorable mention: Dearfoams

Most creative use of exhibit space:

Winner: Timberland

Winner: Miracle Miles

Honorable mention: Joules

The rainboot brand filled a mini with its looks. Courtesy Image

Most innovative booth interior:

Winner: Crocs

Winner: Kimera International/Liliana

Runner-Up: Kenneth Cole

The brand’s interior featured shots of its Drew Barrymore campaign. Courtesy Image

For more from FN Platform’s Glass Slipper Awards, click through the gallery.

