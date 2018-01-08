Trade Show Organizer UBM Fashion to Support Emerging Designers With CFDA

Project New York trade show. Courtesy of UBM

UBM Fashion, a trade show organizer, has partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), on an exclusive partnership designed to support American fashion designers and brands and promote the growth of emerging talent and the fashion industry.

As part of the partnership the two will create programs that help talented emerging designers bridge the gap between compelling design and commercial successes. Key programs will include enhanced retailer matchmaking services, special events, and cost assistance at UBM Fashion trade shows for new CFDA members. In addition, the partners will work together on educational and mentorship programs designed to help CFDA members in areas such as marketing, sales, distribution, manufacturing, and finance.

UBM Fashion and CFDA will also collectively coordinate the timing of New York Fashion Weeks and related market weeks for men’s and women’s fashion. Additionally, the dual-gender show PROJECT will present four participating designers for the first time during NYFW: Men’s on Feb. 5 at Skylight Modern, an event space in New York.

The partnership is set to launch this month, and will be centered on PROJECT and its advanced contemporary event Coterie, as well as the recently launched MAGIC Japan.

Want more?

UBM Fashion Expands Trade Shows in 2018 With Addition of New York Events