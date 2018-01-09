These Birkenstock x Rick Owens Limited-Edition Luxury Sandals Are Coming to LA

Birkenstock x Rick Owens sandals Courtesy of Birkenstock

It’s a new year and there’s new buzz around Birkenstock. The German comfort brand is once again hitting the road. This time, it’s continuing its journey by taking its mobile retail concept — the Box — to Los Angeles as part of a partnership with designer Rick Owens.

The Birkenstock Box will be located in front of the Rick Owens store on La Brea Avenue in L.A. and will incorporate design elements from the designer’s New York store. The Box will be open to the public March 16-20, following a private launch party on March 15.

Previously Birkenstock has hosted pop-ups in Berlin with Andreas Murkudis; in New York with Barneys, and in Milan with 10 Corso Como.

The Birkenstock Box outside Rick Owens’ Los Angeles store. Courtesy of brand

The Rick Owens Birkenstock Box will carry a limited collection of Birkenstock styles, along with a curated assortment of Rick Owens-inspired looks, objects, furniture, legwear and accessories. For his curated collection, Owens put his unique spin on the brand’s iconic sandals — the Arizona, Madrid and Boston — in four materials including army felt, suede, leather and long-hair pony. The collection is rounded out with two legwear styles.

Rick Owens reinterprets the Birkenstock Arizona sandal. Courtesy of brand

For those who can’t make it to the Box in L.A., the limited-edition Rick Owens x Birkenstock collection will be available for consumer purchase in mid-March at Birkenstock’s online shop, at Rick Owens’ stores and at select Rick Owens retail partners. Pre-orders begin on March 1.

Birkenstock has come off a string of successes and launches in 2017 that included a foray into beauty creams and mattresses, as well as a custom-designed flagship store in London, turning it into a wellness lifestyle brand.

The brand also continues to bring celebrities and influencers into its fold, including the Olsen twins, Alexa Chung and Kate Hudson. In an exclusive interview last year, David Kahan, CEO of Birkenstock Americas, told FN, “Having visibility on runways opens a door to acceptance with true fashion-driven consumers. But, as our CEO Oliver Reichert, has said, we don’t ‘go to’ the fashion crowd, we just do what we do and they come to us. We maintain our authenticity.”

