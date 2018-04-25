These Sneakers Are Made From Old Chewing Gum Scraped from Amsterdam’s Streets

Dutch fashion and shoe label Explicit Wear is hoping to solve one of life’s sticky situations — the annoyance of stepping in discarded chewing gum on the pavement — while helping to keep Amsterdam’s city streets clean. The brand has partnered with local marketing organization Iamsterdam and sustainability firm Gumdrop to create a limited-edition sneaker for adults made from recycled gum that’s literally been scraped from the city’s pavements.

The discarded gum is being put to good use to make stylish kicks that also raise awareness for the anti-littering cause. Priced at around $332, the shoes will debut sometime in June.

According to the project, more than 3 million pounds of gum wind up on Amsterdam’s streets and sidewalks each year, costing the city millions of dollars to clean up.

The Gumshoe sneaker in black/red. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Available for preorder now, the new Gumshoe sneakers — offered in both a bubblegum pink and a black/red colorway — feature durable rubber outsoles fashioned from recyclable compounds (called Gum-Tec) produced by Gumdrop, 20 percent of which are made from gum.

Nearly 2.2 pounds of gum is used in every four pairs of shoes. A map of Amsterdam is molded into the bottom of the soles to subtly remind people of the littering problem. Even better, the sneakers actually smell like bubblegum, too — without the annoying stickiness.

A map of Amsterdam is etched into the shoes' bottoms. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To help spread their sustainability message, Gumshoe’s creators are hoping to expand their project to other major cities around the world. Click here to learn more.