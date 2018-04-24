Here’s an Easy Way to Protect Your Feet When Removing Shoes at the Airport

Bet you never walk barefoot in a hotel room. So why do it in the airport TSA line? While sandals may be easy and comfortable travel footnotes, they also leave you exposed to the many things secretly thriving on the floor or carpet of a busy airport.

It’s easy to protect yourself from unsanitary airport conditions by wearing socks with your sandals. Don’t be alarmed. The look is not as scary as you may think. Take Birkenstock, for example. The brand’s legendary Arizona double-banded sandal beckons for a pair of socks.

High-end European designers have also embraced the look. The spring ’18 resort shows saw Gucci, Prada and Valentino push the look on the runway. And while it may not be for everyone, you can get away with the look for practical reasons.

Since it’s more than likely you’ll be traveling in a pair of casual slides or flip-flops, opt for a fun novelty sock. To take the guesswork out of choosing the right sock, did you know there are ones with split toes designed specifically to wear with flip-flops and thongs? And they’re sure to get you noticed.

Protecting your feet in public places applies to the whole family. Kids are especially susceptible to picking up germs, so make sure their feet are covered. And since airlines tend to crank up the air conditioning, wearing socks is an easy way to keep feet warm in-flight.

Still not on board? Make sure you pack some antibacterial hand wipes. They work just as well on feet.

Want more?

These Socks Come With Multiple Personalities And Are Designed to Communicate Your Emotions

Bella Hadid Is Red-Hot in Louboutin Brogues, Nude Socks and Matching Minidress in Tokyo

Justin Bieber Rocks the Socks-and-Sandals Look for a Night Out in Los Angeles