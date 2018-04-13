Nike Relaunches Old-School Campaign Starring Lena Waithe

Anyone remember the tagline, “It’s Gotta Be the Shoes?” It was originally used in the late 1980s and early 1990s for an iconic Nike campaign starring Michael Jordan and director Spike Lee.

The sportswear giant just relaunched the campaign featuring a new set of celebrities and athletes, including actress and screenwriter Lena Waithe, Golden State Warriors Draymond Green, skater Paul Rodriguez, long-distance runner Shalane Flanagan, track-and-field runner Deajah Stevens and Sean Wotherspoon, winner of Nike’s “Vote Forward” design competition.

The campaign videos, titled “Shoe Therapy,” feature the athletes talking about their shoe addiction to “shoe therapist” Lena Waithe. The series includes clips like Stevens insisting on carrying her shoes in an airtight box handcuffed to her wrist or Green carrying his shoes in a baby carrier strapped to his chest.

The campaign focuses on the new version of the Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4%, now available in the Obsidian and Metallic colorways. The shoe was originally created for Nike’s Breaking2 event, the brand’s attempt to break the two-hour marathon mark. The moment led multiple people to name the Zoom Vaporfly 4% the fastest shoe on the planet.

A limited run of the shoes will be available for $250 at Nike, NikeTown London, Pro Direct and Sportshoes starting April 19.

