How to Watch the Grammy Awards’ Red Carpet

Katy Perry on the Grammys red carpet wearing a Tom Ford dress. Rex Shutterstock

The 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday will bring some of the biggest names in music together at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Comedian James Corden will host the event for the second year in a row — which means a “Carpool Karaoke” style segment is bound to be a part of this year’s show — and the Grammys’ tradition of touching tributes and hit songs will continue. Miley Cyrus and Elton John will join forces to perform two of the legend’s hits in his honor, and Kesha reportedly will belt out her hit “Praying” alongside Cyndi Lauper. Meanwhile Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee will perform “Despacito,” while Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid will take to the stage to perform their suicide prevention song “1-800-273-8255.”

But before the big show gets underway, “Grammys Live From the Red Carpet” will be live streamed online via The Recording Academy Facebook page and the CBS Facebook page, using Facebook Live (for the first time), and fans can also tune in via Grammy.com.

While Grammy attendees won’t be supporting the #MeToo movement by wearing all black, singers are planning to wear white roses to signify their support for the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

Although the live stream is available free of charge, for the full show, you’ll have to tune into CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET, or use CBS All Access to digitally stream.

