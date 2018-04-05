Marc Jacobs Proposes to Longtime Partner — With the Help of Chipotle and a Flash Mob

Add this to the list of epic celeb proposals.

Last night, Marc Jacobs popped the question to longtime partner and model Charly DeFrancesco, and the proposal itself was nothing short of a spectacle.

In a video shared on Instagram, the designer revealed that the romantic moment transpired in an unlikely locale — that is, a Chipotle in New York City. Even more surprising was the flash mob that boogied down to Prince’s hit ’80s song, “Kiss,” before DeFrancesco turned to Jacobs, only to be stunned when he got down on one knee.

Although the applause and cheers muffled the proposal itself, we can see DeFrancesco nodding emphatically in response. The happy couple then embraced and shared a sweet smooch. (Now we wonder: Will Chipotle cater the wedding?)

In the post, Jacobs called DeFrancesco his “ride or die fiancé.” The two have been known to pull gags on each other, including Christmas, when the model gifted Jacobs a video of a throng of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens who lip-synced to “Big Spender” from the 1966 musical “Sweet Charity” while dressed in the designer’s ’80s-themed resort collection.

Watch the proposal below:

