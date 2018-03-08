How Fashion’s Top Male Designers Are Paying Tribute to Women Today

(L-R) Michael Kors, Brian Atwood and Tom Ford. Rex Shutterstock

Happy International Women’s Day 2018. Many revelers are taking to social media to salute the incredible females around them, including some of fashion’s top male designers.

Michael Kors, for one, posted a tribute video featuring dozens of stars he’s dressed, from Zendaya to Blake Lively and more. “Everything I do is a celebration of women,” the creative can be heard saying as a montage of impeccably dressed women plays.

“Women inspire me every day,” Kors concluded the clip with a shot of him and Bella Hadid sharing a kiss.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Cole highlighted four inspiring women, like Flaviana Matata, an education provider and model empowering underprivileged Tanzanian girls, and asked each of them “one major advancement they would like to see happen for women in the next five years.”

Via the designer’s personal account, Cole posted a photo of a throwback billboard from 2015 promoting women’s equal pay that read, “Women work harder and smarter (and still support equal pay for men.)”

As for Brian Atwood, the Mexican shoe designer shared a shot of shimmering bronzed stiletto power pumps captioned, “Sky’s the limit!!! And soo are these heels!!! My FM pumps are only for the brave” along with the hashtag #happyinternationalwomensday.

Nicholas Kirkwood also posted a shot of shoes for the special day with the caption, “Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Nicholas Kirkwood celebrates unapologetic women in movement, who have an independent spirit and create their own paths. Discover some of the women who provide constant sources of inspiration at #NicholasKirkwood.com”

With that, via the brand’s Instagram story, several women, like Donna Wallace (below), shared what being a woman means to them.

Tom Ford kept things simple with a quote about devoting his life to helping women achieve confidence through his designs.

