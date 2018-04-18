Christian Siriano on the Dress He Made for Cardi B’s Pregnancy Announcement on SNL

Christian Siriano is on a roll. The designer had a big moment dressing Cardi B for her pregnancy announcement on “Saturday Night Live” this month, and now he’s got a fancy new shop on West 54th Street in New York.

“I’ve been working with her for a while now, and I knew she was pregnant for a long time, but we were kind of like, ‘OK, what are we going to do for this one?'” Siriano said in an interview with FN at the store. “We wanted something angelic and ethereal, and I think that was a great moment for her because she’s not always that way, diplomatically speaking. It also felt very real; we fit that the morning of. It was crazy.”

On hand to welcome fans of the brand and influencers, with hosts Debra Messing and Alicia Silverstone, the designer named the spot The Curated NYC. “I feel like all walks of life can shop here,” he said. “We ended up calling it The Curated because it’s also about other brands that complement my world. The whole idea is that it’s a one-stop shop but feels almost like a curated closet.”

Christian Siriano's The Curated. CREDIT: William Waldron

Related News Chloe Gosselin Debuts London Pop-Up New Sneaker Label Good News Banks on Sustainability, Unisex Appeal

Each room in the two-story boutique in Midtown Manhattan boasts a mixture of luxury and affordable apparel, footwear and accessories that range from $30 to custom gowns that go upwards of $20,000. From the hand-painted wallpaper to one-of-a-kind lighting fixtures, it’s clear that not only his offerings but also the store’s very interior design are uniquely Siriano.

“I really wanted it to feel like an old atelier from the ’50s and ’60s where people felt a bit more taken care of when shopping,” he explained. “Even if you’re coming in for a $30 fragrance, you can still feel comfortable and almost at home.”

Christian Siriano's The Curated. CREDIT: William Waldron

Introducing FN to the space, the designer showed the publication a few of his favorite things in the shop. “Shoewise, there’s a great metallic slingback in the front jewelry room that I really, really love,” Siriano gushed. “They’re very wearable, very sweet.” As for clothing? “It’s too hard to pick,” he said.

Christian Siriano metallic slingbacks. CREDIT: FN

Want more?

Cardi B Reveals She’s Pregnant During ‘SNL’ Performance

Christian Siriano Shows Support for Curvy Women & the #MeToo Movement at NYFW Show