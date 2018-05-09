Pippa Middleton Favorite Aruna Seth Reveals What Gives Her New Kids’ Collection Wings

Seth will soon be adding sneakers to her kids' collection.

Two years after launching her namesake shoe collection, Aruna Seth had the publicity moment of a lifetime when Pippa Middleton sailed down the aisle at sister Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding to Prince William in a pair of the designer’s silver heels.

Since then, London-based Seth — who specializes in exquisitely embellished styles handcrafted in Venice, Italy — has garnered a growing celebrity following and continues to expand her offering. Most recently, she debuted a mini-me collection of children’s and baby shoes for spring ’18 focused on her signature detail: Swarovski crystal butterfly ornaments. The collection, which kicked off with ballet flats and will soon feature sneakers, has been showcased in pop-up shops at Harrods and Level Shoes.

Aruna Seth's new kids' collection is focused on her signature detail: crystal butterflies. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Aruna Seth CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“We had so many requests from mothers saying their kids loved their shoes that it was only a matter of time before we started making children shoes of their own,” Seth said, noting that her fascination with butterflies took wing during her own childhood. “I’ve had a love affair with butterflies ever since I read ‘The Secret Garden’ as a young girl. [I like that] they signify femininity, freedom and gracefulness, and that they undergo this magical metamorphosis.”

Related News Stella McCartney Is Officially Joining Milan Men's Fashion Week Kate Moss Makes a Case for Lots of Leg and Soaring Heels at the Met Gala

Here, Seth shares some of the places and products that keep her fresh and focused:

Favorite nature spot in London:

“On a sunny weekend, there is nothing better than walking in Hyde Park and gaining clarity on the week ahead.”

Essentials for a long plane flight:

“A cashmere blanket, socks and a good facial oil.”

My perfect Sunday:

“I love to wake up and do my favorite HIIT & Run class in Chelsea, followed by brunch with my best friends and [a visit to] South Kensington Club for a massage or time in the beautiful Hammam.”

Book I’m reading:

“The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari.”

Movie I could watch over and over:

“‘The King’s Speech.’ It sums up the British royal family beautifully and reminds us that they are everyday people with issues, too.”

Nail polish color of the moment:

“Essie’s Ballet Slippers. I need a neutral color for all of my meetings and something hard-wearing since I’m always picking up shoe boxes.”

Best-kept secret in Venice:

“Taking a boat over to Hotel Cipriani for an afternoon Bellini. The setting is stunning — you never want to leave.”

Quote I live by:

“Always focus on what you truly want.”

Want more?

Pippa Middleton Favorite Aruna Seth Opens Kids’ Popup Shop at Harrods With Sparkling Styles

Tiffany Trump Dons Shoes by British Designer for Inauguration Day