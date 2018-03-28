Country Music Fans Can Win Tickets to See Brothers Osborne Perform at Zappos’ Las Vegas HQ

Brothers Osborne is coming to Las Vegas.

While in Sin City for the 2018 ACM Awards, the country music duo, consisting of brothers T.J. and John Osborne, will perform at a special “Fryedays” event in partnership Zappos and Frye on April 13.

For a chance to win tickers to the show, which will be held at the Nevada-based online retailer’s downtown headquarters, fans can head to Brothersosborne.com. Additionally, those at home will be able to watch a live stream of the concert at Zappos.com/brothersosborne and Thefryecompany.com

This comes a month after the Grammy-nominated duo modeled Chelsea boots, sneakers, oxfords and more from the iconic American footwear company in its spring ’18 Hometown Pride campaign.

With a big year in 2017, the singer/songwriter siblings took home ACM awards in the “Vocal Duo of the Year” and “New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year” categories.

This year, the Maryland natives are nominated again for “Vocal Duo of the Year” as well as “Music Video of the Year” for their Top 10 hit “It Ain’t My Fault.”

Want more?

Zappos Is Going to Have a Theater in Las Vegas — Welcome to the Future of Retail