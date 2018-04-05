Toms x Disney Collab Brings Princess Power to Shoes With Never-Before-Seen Illustrations

Toms is the latest footwear brand to bring a little Disney Princess power to its collection. The California-based company dug deep into the storied Walt Disney archives to create a 30-piece capsule of women’s and kids’ shoes featuring original never-before-seen character sketches from the classic films “Cinderella,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Snow White.”

The exclusive beautifully rendered prints showcased in the new collection were originally created in the mid-1900s by the Ink and Painters, a group of young female artists and animators who worked behind the scenes to infuse magic into Disney’s much-loved movies. As such, the collection is meant to empower women and girls to pursue their dreams — or as Toms puts it: “[It’s] for those who break glass ceilings, not glass slippers.”

A "Cinderella"-inspired women's slip-on style. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

A "Snow White"-inspired kids' lace-up sneaker featuring the seven dwarfs. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The collection’s launch will kick off on June 21 with shoes (as well as glasses and shades) inspired by belle-of-the-ball Cinderella and her two mouse friends, Gus and Jaq. Designs starring Sleeping Beauty and her trio of fairy godmothers will roll out on July 19, followed by Snow White and the seven dwarfs on Aug. 23. In addition, a special six-piece holiday capsule collection of shoes will be unveiled on Oct. 18.

A "Sleeping Beauty"-themed shoe showcasing the three fairy godmothers. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

A children's style decorated with a "Snow White" print. CREDIT: Courtesy

All of the Toms x Disney products will come in specially designed packaging. Retail prices will range from $64.95-$75 for women’s footwear, $49-$59 for kids’ footwear, $170-$190 for women’s eyewear and $90 for kids’ eyewear. In keeping with its one-for-one charitable mission, Toms will help a person in need for every item purchased from the collection.