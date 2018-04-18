Twitter Users Roast the New Hunter x Target Collab With Salty & Sweet Comments

Shoppers were eagerly awaiting Target’s designer collaboration with Hunter, which launched Saturday, but unfortunately, many were left frustrated and disappointed by the experience.

FN previously reported that the historic British footwear brand’s popular women’s tall boots have been delayed. And additionally, Hunter tweeted that the Target collab boots aren’t exactly the same as their classic Wellies worn by Princess Diana and Kate Moss.

“Target won’t sell Hunter Original boots. Our boots are handcrafted from natural rubber following an intricate process. The ones designed in partnership with Target are not produced the same traditional way. We hope that helps.”

On top of that, customers have been disappointed that a selection of items from the collection have only been available online or in select stores. To that end, a bevy of less-than-pleased customers have been taking to social media to lament their frustrations.

Related News Supreme's Latest Buzzy Collab Includes '90s Velour Tracksuits Jeremy Scott Reveals H&M Moschino Collab at Coachella Bash with Gigi Hadid, Cardi B & More

One Twitter user wrote, “Target I love ya but you really pissed me off this morning,” before sharing that she was trying to pick up a Hunter x Target wagon but couldn’t find online or in the store.

Target, I love ya but you really pissed me off this morning. All Tanner and I wanted was that darn #HunterxTarget wagon. Delayed, sold out, not available in store. Does it actually exist? Not cool dude @Target not cool. — Sammy Sheets (@SammySheets) April 14, 2018

Meanwhile, another netizen revealed she got all the way to the check out lane with a pair of tall green boots at a Target in North Carolina before they were taken from her as well as others. All they were told was, “we can’t sell these to customers yet.”

Snagged a pair of tall green hunter boots at the #3 selling Target in NC and the boots were removed from my hand at check out along with numerous other customers and I was told “We can’t sell these to customers yet.” Um why were they on display? #epicfail #HunterxTarget — Caitlin Best (@hensleycn) April 14, 2018

One shopper pointed out the difference between the collab’s tall boots and Hunter’s, writing, “after a closer inspection I see why the tall women’s hunter x target boots were recalled.”

after a closer inspection I see why the tall women’s hunter x target boots were recalled lolololol what do I do @Target @AskTarget? I’m not risking my life to go back to my target store again when they are actually released!!!! pic.twitter.com/ssazzyJnhH — Dina Joanna (@dinajoanna) April 14, 2018

Another customer made a “Mean Girls” reference while also attaching a gif of Jim from “The Office” with the phrase “what is going on?”

@Target hey, howdy, hey! we're going to be selling Hunter boots and rain coats! It's going to be so much more affordable than if you get them from Hunter!

also @Target: but we're not going to sell them in any store near you or ship them online. None for Gretchen Weiners, bye. pic.twitter.com/0LQRFCeKnl — alexis williams (@alexiswilli_) April 16, 2018

Want more?

Target and Hunter Design Spring Collection for Every Member of the Family — With Most Items Under $30