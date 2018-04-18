Twitter Users Roast the New Hunter x Target Collab With Salty & Sweet Comments

Shoppers were eagerly awaiting Target’s designer collaboration with Hunter, which launched Saturday, but unfortunately, many were left frustrated and disappointed by the experience.
FN previously reported that the historic British footwear brand’s popular women’s tall boots have been delayed. And additionally, Hunter tweeted that the Target collab boots aren’t exactly the same as their classic Wellies worn by Princess Diana and Kate Moss.
“Target won’t sell Hunter Original boots. Our boots are handcrafted from natural rubber following an intricate process. The ones designed in partnership with Target are not produced the same traditional way. We hope that helps.”
On top of that, customers have been disappointed that a selection of items from the collection have only been available online or in select stores. To that end, a bevy of less-than-pleased customers have been taking to social media to lament their frustrations.
One Twitter user wrote, “Target I love ya but you really pissed me off this morning,” before sharing that she was trying to pick up a Hunter x Target wagon but couldn’t find online or in the store.
Meanwhile, another netizen revealed she got all the way to the check out lane with a pair of tall green boots at a Target in North Carolina before they were taken from her as well as others. All they were told was, “we can’t sell these to customers yet.”
One shopper pointed out the difference between the collab’s tall boots and Hunter’s, writing, “after a closer inspection I see why the tall women’s hunter x target boots were recalled.”
Another customer made a “Mean Girls” reference while also attaching a gif of Jim from “The Office” with the phrase “what is going on?”
