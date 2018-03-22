Watch Drew Barrymore Dancing & Singing About Comfy Crocs Shoes in Musical Ad

Yesterday, Crocs launched the second year of its “Come As You Are” global marketing campaign with a musical-inspired video starring ambassador Drew Barrymore.
With the brand’s aim to celebrate uniqueness and being comfortable in your skin, the Golden Globe Award-winning actress sings, “Just come as you are and do the things that you will do, just get comfortable in your own shoes.”
Of the campaign, which Barrymore helped launch last year, she shared, “When we were discussing how to make ‘Come As You Are’ bigger and better for 2018, a musical was the first thing that came to my mind.”
Continuing, the mom of two revealed, “I’m not a singer or a dancer, but for this campaign to celebrate what is achievable when we are comfortable just being ourselves, I wanted to get outside of my comfort zone. I love how it turned out and it has proven to me that when you’re comfortable in your own shoes, you can do anything.”
After teaming up with the comfort brand in 2017, Drew designed her own limited-edition line of unique styles for women and children, the Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Color-Block Collection, which launched last month.
The 43-year-old “Santa Clarita Diet” star took to Instagram yesterday to share a snippet from the musical-themed campaign, writing, “I had the best time dancing and even singing in my @crocs — it wasn’t easy, but when you’re comfortable in your own shoes you can do anything!”
Check out the full video below.
