Tyler, the Creator is Releasing the Golf Le Fleur ‘Mono’ Collection This Week

There’s no stopping rapper-designer Tyler, the Creator. Since releasing his hugely-successful first Golf le Fleur signature sneaker in collaboration with Converse last November, the colorways just keep coming.

Following a Jan. 18 drop of three limited-edition pastel-covered styles, were now getting five brand new shades of Tyler’s One Star design: black, white, “Greener Pastures,” “Limoges” and “Rhubarb.”

Images posted to Golf Wang and Tyler’s social media accounts earlier today show the use of what appears to be suede uppers with the same hue throughout, white midsoles and white stitching. The shoe also features an orange-based flower print at the bottom.

Accompanying four shots of the new Mono pack — which originally debuted at Coachella — are different scenes, from an operating room to a marching band practice to a mud-covered ATV four wheeler, meant to show people doing everyday things.

If you have your heart set on copping a pair for the spring season, make sure to be prepared as his previous Converse drops have all been quick to sell out.

The new Tyler, the Creator x Converse Golf le Fleur styles will be available exclusively at Converse’s e-commerce site and golfwang.com on Thursday. Previous Golf le Fleur styles have been priced at $100 at retail, but these will sell for $125 each.

