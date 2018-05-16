Ugg Launches Limited-Edition Star Wars Collection for ‘Solo’ Movie Release

Star War fans get ready. Timed for the premiere of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” on May 25, the latest installment in the Star Wars saga, Ugg is launching its fourth iteration of its Star Wars collaboration with a limited-edition collection of boots for men, kids and toddlers.

Inspired by the Millenium Falcon starship, Ugg has fused the brand’s best-selling Neumel chukka boot with details from the iconic starship. The style features the brand’s signature technology, Treadlite by Ugg, a soft, lightweight and durable outsole that draws inspiration from athletic footwear.

The boots come packaged complete with tissue paper that showcases artwork and images from the original film and comic book storyboard and custom Star Wars box.

For those who may not be up to speed on the Star Wars story, the movie follows Han Solo as he meets his future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian.

But, supplies are limited. Only 500 units have been produced per style and will be available for purchase online and at select North American Ugg retail locations with prices ranging from $130 to $180.

The boots, lined in soft wool may seem a bit cozy for the summer months. But remember, most theaters are air-conditioned so you’re sure to keep warm while you journey into space.

Want more?

Selena Gomez Slips On Comfy $80 Ugg Slippers After Working Out

Tiffany Haddish Fuses Rugged Glamour in Hilarious MTV Movie & TV Awards Promo Video

Rihanna Rocks Out to Beyoncé at Coachella Wearing Y/Project’s Wild Ugg Collaboration