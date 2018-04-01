Serena Williams Twins With Infant Daughter for Easter

Serena Williams shared a sweet moment between her and her seven-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on social media Saturday.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram stories to show off her and Olympia’s matching white dresses and gold footwear.

Williams sported a vintage, cream-colored Dolce & Gabbana dress, which she paired with strappy metallic sandals for a Grecian goddess-inspired look.

Meanwhile, Olympia, who Williams shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, was clad in a white tulle dress with a gold waistband, which was teamed with sparkly gold crib shoes.

“Olympia is wearing a beautiful tulle dress with gold, and it’s white, and that’s why I decided to wear white,” Williams said in her Instagram story. “Now, check out her gold shoes — Olympia decided that she wanted to wear gold shoes. So, [I] decided to wear gold shoes to match her. And we decided we’d try to be twinsies.”

A Nike-sponsored athlete, Williams marked her return to tennis this March, playing her first match at the 2018 BNP Paribas Open tournament. The tennis star fell to her older sister, Venus, in the tournament’s third round. Then, up-and-comer Naomi Osaka bested Williams in the first round at the Miami Open March 21.

But Williams isn’t letting the recent defeats get to her head: “4 months ago I could not walk to my mailbox… but I will keep going forward and I’ll get there,” she posted on Instagram following her Miami Open loss.

