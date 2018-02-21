Sarah Jessica Parker Puts Her Spin on a Collection for Gap Kids for Spring

Gap Sarah Jessica Parker ad campaign. Courtesy

Actress, footwear entrepreneur and mother Sarah Jessica Parker, has yet another project on tap. This spring, she’s collaborating with Gap for the Gap Sarah Jessica Parker collection, a limited-edition assortment of girls’ and boys’ apparel and accessories.

The project was a natural fit, reuniting Gap and Parker, who starred in a series of Gap ads in the early ’80s. The line harks back to Parker’s family tradition of saying, “rabbit, rabbit,” on the first of every month for good luck and celebrates love, luck and magic.

Sarah Jessica Parker has teamed up with Gap Kids. Courtesy

Inspired by Parker’s childhood heirlooms, the collection features prints and texture by playing with ginghams, stripes, florals and eyelet in classic Gap silhouettes. Available in toddler and infant sizes, Parker also worked with the retailer to develop two women’s dress styles that are also featured in collection.

“Creating this collection with Gap has been such a treat as a mother, as one of eight children, and as a reconnection with the brand,” said Parker. “I hope the pieces are cherished by the children who wear them, that items are passed down among generations, ad that some great memories are created while wearing them.”

The apparel channels Parker’s good luck tradition, with embroidered rabbits found throughout the line as well as special ‘property of:’ sewn-in tags to detail each wearer throughout the years which takes inspiration from her own family’s rituals.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s collection for Gap Kids. Sacha Maric

Retail prices range from $17 to $78. The line will be available beginning March 1 at Gap Kids stores in countries including the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Italy, Greater China, Hong Kong, Japan and online.

This is not Parker’s first foray into the world of design. She currently has a footwear, apparel and accessory label, “SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.”

