This Fall Boot From Nina Kids Is Truly Bedazzling

View Slideshow Nina Kids fall '18 Joshua Scott

Bling is definitely the thing in the kids’ market for fall ’18.

FN has already spotted an abundance of glitter across the category, on sneakers, ballet flats and boots. But we were particularly taken with this trend-mixing style from Nina Kids, which turns a tough lace-up boot into a sparkly statement piece. (And those fun patches have us itching to break out our glue gun.)

So it was an easy choice to select the Whitney boot as FN’s Shoe of the Week.

Nina’s chief creative officer, Nina Miner, said of the Whitney, “We like to interpret the latest runway trends for little fashionistas. For fall, we were inspired by the glitter and patches that we saw all over the runways, from sneakers to sweatshirts. We delivered this trend to our girl in the must-have silhouette of the season — the lace-up boot — by mixing chunky glitter and embellished patches to give an exciting edge to this basic. She’ll be wearing this boot with everything from jeans to flirty skirts. It’s a real look maker.”

Nina Kids glittery Whitney boot for fall ’18. Joshua Scott

Indeed, patch embellishments have been a growing, er, thread in the denim world for several seasons, thanks to luxe labels such as Gucci and Prada, who have inspired DIY street style stars everywhere to feats of creativity. The Gucci patches are so popular, in fact, that they’ve become a whole separate product category for the fashion company.

And now little kids can get in on the trend in a most adorable fashion.

To see more of FN’s picks for Shoe of the Week, check out this gallery.

Want More?

The Internet Is Loving This Kid’s Viral Custom Sneakers

10 Beach-Ready Kids’ Sandals for Your Warm-Weather Getaway

Why More Kids’ Brands Should Embrace the Gender-Neutral Movement