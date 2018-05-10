The Moms Behind Maisonette: A One-Stop-Shop for Stylish Children’s Clothes, Shoes and More

As mothers, Sylvana Ward Durrett and Luisana Mendoza Roccia noticed a void in the luxury children’s market for an organized, one-stop shop for mothers to both splurge and find the necessities.

Hence, their online children’s marketplace, Maisonette, was born in 2017. “Maisonette was launched because Sylvana and I would spend hours on dozens of children’s clothing websites searching for high-quality, stylish clothing for our kids. It was so frustrating and a waste of precious time we could have spent with our kids,” said Mendoza Roccia.

She and Durrett (who met while working at Vogue in the early aughts) designed Maisonette to function as something of a Farfetch for kids, culling product from boutiques around the world in a centralized site that coordinates the logistics of shipping and helps customers choose products from the boutiques that are nearest them geographically.

Maisonette features more than 500 brands on the site, with products ranging from bassinets and old-school wooden block toys to Mexican hand-embroidered dresses and the latest Stella McCartney baby rompers.

And the shoe selection runs deep, including crocheted booties from Albetta, Elephantito metallic Mary Janes for babies, sized-down Birkenstocks, Veja sneakers and much more.

“We want to bring our customers the newest and cutest products for their kids. That means we have to stay vigilant and keep up with not just the established brands but those that are emerging, as well,” said Durrett, who points to social media as the new market source. “Social media is a great resource and one we used and continue to use as we build our assortment.”

And though the e-tailer recently partnered with Moda Operandi on a high-end mommy-and-me collection, the duo has been expanding the selection to be price-inclusive.

“We make sure to carry a range of price points, as we truly believe that style shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg,” said Roccia. “We know parents’ time and money is precious, and we want to continue to offer stylish solutions to outfitting kids.”

